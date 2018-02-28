Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 6 of 12]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers training in Operation Cold Steel II conduct operations Feb. 28, 2018, at Range 18 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Operation Cold Steel II is the Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short notice as part of Ready Force X. Cold Steel II's Task Force Triad, hosted by the 416th Theater Engineer Command, will conduct training at Fort McCoy through May 31. More than 3,000 Soldiers are expected to attend this mounted crew-served weapons qualification training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2018
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 7638326
    VIRIN: 180228-A-OK556-014
    Resolution: 3475x2317
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; February 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    This Month in History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT