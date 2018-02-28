This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

Soldiers training in Operation Cold Steel II conduct operations Feb. 28, 2018, at Range 18 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Operation Cold Steel II is the Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short notice as part of Ready Force X. Cold Steel II's Task Force Triad, hosted by the 416th Theater Engineer Command, will conduct training at Fort McCoy through May 31. More than 3,000 Soldiers are expected to attend this mounted crew-served weapons qualification training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

