    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 1 of 12]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.1990

    Fort McCoy Forester James Kerkman takes measurements of the tree in February 1990 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Kerkman retired in 2020 after a 35-year career as a forester. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Wisconsin
    history
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    forestry program

