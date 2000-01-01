Fort McCoy community member Bob Macha uses an ice auger to drill a hole in the ice for ice fishing in February 1985 at what is now called Suukjak Sep Lake next to Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Macha was participating with others in a Fort McCoy ice fishing derby. (Photo by Mike Orrico/Fort McCoy Staff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.1985 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:15 Photo ID: 7638323 VIRIN: 850209-A-A4608-257 Resolution: 2234x3221 Size: 3.95 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.