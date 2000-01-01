Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 3 of 12]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.1985

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community member Bob Macha uses an ice auger to drill a hole in the ice for ice fishing in February 1985 at what is now called Suukjak Sep Lake next to Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Macha was participating with others in a Fort McCoy ice fishing derby. (Photo by Mike Orrico/Fort McCoy Staff)

    Date Taken: 02.09.1985
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 7638323
    VIRIN: 850209-A-A4608-257
    Resolution: 2234x3221
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    history
    Fort McCoy
    This Month in History

