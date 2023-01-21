230121-N-TV933-2681 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 21, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) Third
Class Kiera Taylor interprets and logs sonar information in the Sonar Control Room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a submarine familiarization exercise with allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7632506
|VIRIN:
|230121-N-TV933-2681
|Resolution:
|4859x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Sonar Technician (Surface) Interprets and Logs Sonar Information During Submarine Familiarization Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by ENS William Stricklett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT