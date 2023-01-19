230119-N-TV933-1389 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 19, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile
cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) fires a Mk45 5-inch Light Gun Weapon System during a live-fire exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7632499
|VIRIN:
|230119-N-TV933-1389
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Mk 45 5-Inch Light Gun Weapon System During Live-Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by ENS William Stricklett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT