USS Antietam (CG 54) Operations Specialist Records and Relays Sonar Information During Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

230122-N-TV933-1663 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 22, 2023) Operations Specialist Second Class
Nicholas White records and relays sonar information in the Combat Information Center (CIC) aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a simulated anti-submarine warfare exercise with allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)
|01.22.2023
|02.14.2023 06:40
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
