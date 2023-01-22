Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Operations Specialist Records and Relays Sonar Information During Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Operations Specialist Records and Relays Sonar Information During Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Ensign William Stricklett 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    230122-N-TV933-1663 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 22, 2023) Operations Specialist Second Class
    Nicholas White records and relays sonar information in the Combat Information Center (CIC) aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a simulated anti-submarine warfare exercise with allied forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 7632503
    VIRIN: 230122-N-TV933-1663
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Operations Specialist Records and Relays Sonar Information During Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by ENS William Stricklett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Uses Phalanx Close In Weapon System During Live-Fire Surface Warfare Exercise
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Gunners Mates Conduct Post-Fire Checks
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sails in Column Formation During Submarine Familiarization Exercise
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Phalanx Close In Weapon System During Live-Fire Surface Warfare Exercise
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Gunner's Mate Coordinates Machine Gun Firing During Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Fires Mk 45 5-Inch Light Gun Weapon System During Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Operations Specialist Records and Relays Sonar Information During Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Training Officer Coordinates Air Defense During Simulated Exercise
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sonar Technician (Surface) Interprets and Logs Sonar Information During Submarine Familiarization Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT