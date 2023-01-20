230120-N-TV933-2004 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 20, 2023) An unmanned High Speed Maritime Surface Target (HSMST) gets neutralized by the Phalanx Close In Weapon System (CIWS) of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), not pictured, during a live-fire surface defense exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7632480
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-TV933-2004
|Resolution:
|2449x1632
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Uses Phalanx Close In Weapon System During Live-Fire Surface Warfare Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by ENS William Stricklett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
