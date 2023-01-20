230120-N-TV933-2004 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 20, 2023) An unmanned High Speed Maritime Surface Target (HSMST) gets neutralized by the Phalanx Close In Weapon System (CIWS) of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), not pictured, during a live-fire surface defense exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 06:40 Photo ID: 7632480 VIRIN: 230120-N-TV933-2004 Resolution: 2449x1632 Size: 0 B Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Uses Phalanx Close In Weapon System During Live-Fire Surface Warfare Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by ENS William Stricklett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.