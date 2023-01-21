USS Antietam (CG 54) Sails in Column Formation During Submarine Familiarization Exercise

230121-N-TV933-1642 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 21, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Trager, Executive
Officer aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), left, and Ensign Nicholis Thomas, right, search the surface of water while in a column formation with allied forces during a submarine familiarization exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)
