USS Antietam (CG 54) Gunner's Mate Coordinates Machine Gun Firing During Live-Fire Exercise

230119-N-TV933-1538 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 19, 2023) Gunners Mate Third Class Michael
Jones remotely coordinates the firing of the Mk 38 25mm Machine Gun System onboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a live-fire gunnery exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 06:40
|VIRIN:
|230119-N-TV933-1538
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
