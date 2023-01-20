230120-N-TV933-1450 PHILIPPINE SEA (January 20, 2023) Lt. j.g. Eric Lovell, Training Officer
aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), tactically employs air and missile defense weapon systems in the Combat Information Center (CIC) during a simulated air defense exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Stricklett)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7632504
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-TV933-1450
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Training Officer Coordinates Air Defense During Simulated Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by ENS William Stricklett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT