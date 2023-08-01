An aircrew from the 312th Airlift Squadron participates in an engine-running off-load training exercise, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The crew trained with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron to improve efficiency of the task while also maximizing shared military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:16 Photo ID: 7621545 VIRIN: 230108-F-MG843-0070 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.41 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.