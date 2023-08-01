Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 7 of 7]

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An aircrew from the 312th Airlift Squadron participates in an engine-running off-load training exercise, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The crew trained with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron to improve efficiency of the task while also maximizing shared military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    This work, 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

