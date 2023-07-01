A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California is staged on the flight line at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 7, 2023. The aircraft, crewed by members of the 312th Airlift Squadron, along with members from the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was brought to Maxwell AFB so that members of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, 908th Airlift Wing, could execute training exercises such as on-loading and off-loading equipment to simulate in-bound, out-bound and in-transit airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:16 Photo ID: 7621539 VIRIN: 230107-F-MG843-0082 Resolution: 6048x3510 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.