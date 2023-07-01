Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California is staged on the flight line at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 7, 2023. The aircraft, crewed by members of the 312th Airlift Squadron, along with members from the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was brought to Maxwell AFB so that members of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, 908th Airlift Wing, could execute training exercises such as on-loading and off-loading equipment to simulate in-bound, out-bound and in-transit airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:16
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    Travis Air Force Base
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    349th Air Mobility Wing
    4th Air Force

