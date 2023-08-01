908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gary Ramey, right, adjusts Master Sgt. Aaron Rogers’ personal protective equipment during the Unit Training Assembly, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Ramey and Rogers, both air transportation specialists with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, were preparing to assist other 25 APS personnel with an engine-running off-loading exercise in conjunction with an aircrew from the 312th Airlift Squadron, 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

