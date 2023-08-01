Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 5 of 7]

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gary Ramey, right, adjusts Master Sgt. Aaron Rogers’ personal protective equipment during the Unit Training Assembly, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Ramey and Rogers, both air transportation specialists with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, were preparing to assist other 25 APS personnel with an engine-running off-loading exercise in conjunction with an aircrew from the 312th Airlift Squadron, 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:16
    Photo ID: 7621543
    VIRIN: 230108-F-MG843-0055
    Resolution: 3920x5944
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    349th Air Mobility Wing
    4th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT