U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Rogers, an air transportation ramp specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, observes C-5M Super Galaxy crew members from the 312th Airlift Squadron, 349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California, as they prepare for an engine running offload exercise, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. An ERO maximizes efficiency with off-loading cargo from aircraft by not having to turn off the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:16 Photo ID: 7621544 VIRIN: 230108-F-MG843-0065 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 595.38 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.