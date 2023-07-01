Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 3 of 7]

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Carroll III, a loadmaster with the 312th Airlift Squadron guides Airman 1st Class Anysiah Taylor, an air transportation ramp specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron on proper techniques of spotting a next generation small loader toward an aircraft, at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Jan. 7, 2023. Carroll and other loadmasters from the 312 AS exchanged techniques and assisted 25 APS with completing vital training exercises during their January Unit Training Assembly (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:16
    Photo ID: 7621541
    VIRIN: 230107-F-MG843-0060
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing
    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    349th Air Mobility Wing
    4th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT