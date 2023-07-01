908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Carroll III, a loadmaster with the 312th Airlift Squadron guides Airman 1st Class Anysiah Taylor, an air transportation ramp specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron on proper techniques of spotting a next generation small loader toward an aircraft, at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Jan. 7, 2023. Carroll and other loadmasters from the 312 AS exchanged techniques and assisted 25 APS with completing vital training exercises during their January Unit Training Assembly (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

