U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastian Romero with the 312th Airlift Squadron, pushes a pallet full of cargo from the back of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Jan. 7, 2023. Loadmasters from the 312 AS jointly trained with air transportation specialists with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron on various tasks such as using a next generation small loader to upload and offload pieces of rolling stock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing, by SrA Juliana Todd