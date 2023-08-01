908th Airlift Wing jointly trains with 349th Air Mobility Wing

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Saldivar, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, uses a radio to call for an update to training in front of a 349th Air Mobility Wing, at Travis Air Force Base, California, C-5M Super Galaxy, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Saldivar was the technical advisor in organizing a joint training exercise between the 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron, and members of the 349th’s 312th Airlift Squadron and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the January Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

