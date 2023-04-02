CTNG's First Ever Combined Change of Command and Gender Reveal Celebration

Barrett Henderson, son of U.S. Army Maj. Emily Hein, holds a pink balloon, identifying the gender of his newest sibling, and eats a cupcake following his mother's change of command ceremony at the Gov. William A. O'Neil Armory in Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 4, 2023. Hein took command of the Connecticut National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters from outgoing commander Army Maj. Chris Coutu.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 14:40
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CT, US
