CTNG's First Ever Combined Change of Command and Gender Reveal Celebration

U.S. Army Maj. Emily Hein addresses the formation of Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters during her change of command ceremony at the Gov. William A. O'Neil Armory in Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 4, 2023. Hein took command of the unit from Army Maj. Chris Coutu.
|02.04.2023
|02.04.2023 14:40
|7616814
|230204-O-UQ901-228
|6048x4024
|15.74 MB
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|1
|0
