    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTNG's First Ever Combined Change of Command and Gender Reveal Celebration [Image 2 of 7]

    CTNG's First Ever Combined Change of Command and Gender Reveal Celebration

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Chris Coutu, the Connecticut National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters outgoing commander, passes the unit's guidon to Army Col. Valerie Seery, land component commander, during a change of command ceremony at the Gov. William A. O'Neil Armory in Hartford, Connecticut Feb. 4, 2023. Coutu relinquished command to Army Maj. Emily Hein.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 14:40
    Photo ID: 7616810
    VIRIN: 230204-O-UQ901-525
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 19.29 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTNG's First Ever Combined Change of Command and Gender Reveal Celebration [Image 7 of 7], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Force Headquarters
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    Gender Reveal

