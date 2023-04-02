Barrett Henderson, son of U.S. Army Maj. Emily Hein, holds a pink balloon after it's revealed he's going to have a baby sister during his mother's change of command ceremony at the Gov. William A. O'Neil Armory in Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 4, 2023. Major Hein took command of the Connecticut National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters from Maj. Chris Coutu.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 7616813 VIRIN: 230204-O-UQ901-106 Resolution: 2572x3866 Size: 8.63 MB Location: HARTFORD, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTNG's First Ever Combined Change of Command and Gender Reveal Celebration [Image 7 of 7], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.