Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 7616811 VIRIN: 230204-O-UQ901-714 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 19.35 MB Location: HARTFORD, CT, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CTNG's First Ever Combined Change of Command and Gender Reveal Celebration [Image 7 of 7], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.