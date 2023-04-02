CTNG's First Ever Combined Change of Command and Gender Reveal Celebration

U.S. Army Maj. Emily Hein and her son Barrett open a box to reveal a pink balloon - and the gender of Barrett's newest sibling - following the change of command ceremony for the Connecticut National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters at the Gov. William A. O'Neil Armory in Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 4, 2023. Hein took command of the unit from outgoing commander Army Maj. Chris Coutu.

