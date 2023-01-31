Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1

Leading Aircraftman Luke Hall, Armament Technician, No. 6 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force, surveys the flightline during Red Flag 23-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties, while strengthening our international alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

