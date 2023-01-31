Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1 [Image 3 of 9]

    Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Leading Aircraftman Luke Hall, Armament Technician, No. 6 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force, performing routine maintenance on an E/A-18G Growler on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. The E/A-18G is cooperatively operated between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 20:57
    Photo ID: 7616164
    VIRIN: 230131-F-JX890-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAAF
    USAF
    Royal Australian Air Force
    RFNAFB

