Leading Aircraftman Luke Gazzard, Armament Technician, No. 6 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force, pumps hydraulic fuel during Red Flag 23-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag 23-1 are able to test and perfect Agile Combat Employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 20:57
|Photo ID:
|7616165
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-JX890-1005
|Resolution:
|4674x3116
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
