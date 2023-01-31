Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1 [Image 7 of 9]

    Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Members of the Royal Australian Air Force No. 6 Squadron , inspect a E/A-18G Growler before a Red Flag 23-1 mission on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties, while strengthening our international alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 20:57
    Photo ID: 7616168
    VIRIN: 230131-F-JX890-1008
    Resolution: 5144x3429
    Size: 875.37 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAAF
    USAF
    Royal Australian Air Force
    RFNAFB

