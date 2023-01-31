Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1

Members of the Royal Australian Air Force No. 6 Squadron , inspect a E/A-18G Growler before a Red Flag 23-1 mission on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties, while strengthening our international alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

Date Taken: 01.31.2023
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US