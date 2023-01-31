Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1

Royal Air Force Flight Lieutenant Ryan Fawcett and Air Specialist (Class 1) Technician Lewis Ellis of the No.2 Squadron Royal Air Force, adjust a helmet strap before a Red Flag 23-1 Flying mission on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties, while strengthening our international alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

