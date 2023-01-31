Leading Aircraftman Luke Hall, Armament Technician, No. 6 Squadron Royal Australian Air Force, waits for an E/A-18G Growler to takeoff during Red Flag 23-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. The E/A-18G is cooperatively operated between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 20:57
|Photo ID:
|7616166
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-JX890-1006
|Resolution:
|4711x3141
|Size:
|962.74 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT