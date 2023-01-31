Red Flag Takeoffs 23-1

Members of the Royal Australian Air Force No. 6 Squadron perform routine maintenance on an E/A-18G Growler on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. The E/A-18G is cooperatively operated between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

