A couple hikes on the new stretch of greenway following the dedication of phase two of the North Murfreesboro Greenway Project Jan. 31, 2023, at the Walter Hill Trailhead in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District constructed two additional miles of paved pedestrian trails along the North Murfreesboro Greenway and made improvements to the popular 18-mile Twin Forks Equestrian Trail. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 7613706 VIRIN: 230131-A-EO110-1007 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.53 MB Location: MURFREESBORO, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Officials dedicate North Murfreesboro Greenway extension [Image 7 of 7], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.