Officials dedicate North Murfreesboro Greenway extension

Laney Ware (Second from right) from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, lets 17-month-old Jack Rogers meet her horse “The Professor” during the dedication of phase two of the North Murfreesboro Greenway Project at the Walter Hill Trailhead in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jack’s grandparents Bob and Margi Jared, also of Murfreesboro, enjoy the moment. The Nashville District constructed two additional miles of paved pedestrian trails along the North Murfreesboro Greenway and made improvements to the popular 18-mile Twin Forks Equestrian Trail. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

