Officials dedicate North Murfreesboro Greenway extension

Kent Syler, political science professor at Middle Tennessee State University and chairman of Special Projects as a member of the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Commission, lauds former Sen. Lamar Alexander and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their support and work on the newest extension of the North Murfreesboro Greenway during a dedication ceremony Jan. 31 at the Walter Hill Trailhead in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

