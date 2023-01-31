Officials dedicate North Murfreesboro Greenway extension

Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, thanks Murfreesboro officials, community partners, stakeholders, and Corps employees for the vision and teamwork that brought the North Murfreesboro Greenway Project to fruition during a dedication ceremony Jan. 31, 2023 at the Walter Hill Trailhead in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Nashville District constructed two additional miles of paved pedestrian trails along the North Murfreesboro Greenway and made improvements to the popular 18-mile Twin Forks Equestrian Trail. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

