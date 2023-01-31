Officials dedicate North Murfreesboro Greenway extension

Rachel Singer, assistant director of the City of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department and greenway coordinator, gives opening comments during a dedication ceremony Jan. 31, 2023, at the Walter Hill Trailhead in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The event recognized the completion of work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on two additional miles of paved pedestrian trails along the North Murfreesboro Greenway and improvements to the popular 18-mile Twin Forks Equestrian Trail. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

