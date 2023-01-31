Officials dedicate North Murfreesboro Greenway extension

Government officials, stakeholders and citizens cut a ribbon to dedicate the completion of the North Murfreesboro Greenway Project Jan. 31, 2023, at the Walter Hill Trailhead in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The event recognized the completion of work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on two additional miles of paved pedestrian trails and improvements to the popular 18-mile Twin Forks Equestrian Trail. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

