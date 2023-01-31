Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officials dedicate North Murfreesboro Greenway extension [Image 1 of 7]

    Officials dedicate North Murfreesboro Greenway extension

    MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Government officials, stakeholders and citizens cut a ribbon to dedicate the completion of the North Murfreesboro Greenway Project Jan. 31, 2023, at the Walter Hill Trailhead in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The event recognized the completion of work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on two additional miles of paved pedestrian trails and improvements to the popular 18-mile Twin Forks Equestrian Trail. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:39
    Location: MURFREESBORO, TN, US 
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Ribbon Cutting
    Murfreesboro
    Nashville District
    North Murfreesboro Greenway

