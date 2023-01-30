Weapons Elevator Operations Aboard Nimitz

230130-N-WM182-1069 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Wade Largent, from San Antonio, operates a weapons elevator control panel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

