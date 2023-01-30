230130-N-WM182-1069 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Wade Largent, from San Antonio, operates a weapons elevator control panel aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 06:24
|Photo ID:
|7609875
|VIRIN:
|230130-N-WM182-1069
|Resolution:
|5621x3916
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Elevator Operations Aboard Nimitz [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
