230130-N-MH015-1060 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, left, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 taxi across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 06:24 Photo ID: 7609874 VIRIN: 230130-N-MH015-1060 Resolution: 4445x2782 Size: 4.33 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.