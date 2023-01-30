230130-N-KU796-1074 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang, from Sacramento, Calif., films a video in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 06:24
|Photo ID:
|7609861
|VIRIN:
|230130-N-KU796-1074
|Resolution:
|2634x1752
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Films [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT