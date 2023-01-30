Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 18 of 21]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230130-N-MH015-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 taxis across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 06:24
    VIRIN: 230130-N-MH015-1050
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

