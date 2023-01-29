The USS Decatur Steams Near The USS Nimitz

230129-N-XK462-1494 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 28, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) steams near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 06:24 Photo ID: 7609860 VIRIN: 230129-N-XK462-1494 Resolution: 4514x3121