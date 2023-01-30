U.S. Navy Sailors Secure Aircraft Wing

230130-N-KU796-1009 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Machinist's Mate Tyrone Johnson, from Washington, D.C., right, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class CJ Hartford, from San Antonio, secure an aircraft wing in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

