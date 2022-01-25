Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building better bundles [Image 7 of 9]

    Building better bundles

    JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Izaiah Dillion, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight rigger, inspects a bundle in support of exercise Airborne 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. Over the course of two days, the CMF and JGSDF built 100 bundles packed with wood to use during the airdrop portion of the exercise. Exercises like these enhance the U.S. and Japan’s ability to work together during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan)

    This work, Building better bundles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    partner nations
    CMF
    cargo drops
    Airborne 23

