Building better bundles

Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Combat Mobility Flight, and soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, build bundles in the CMF warehouse in support of exercise Airborne 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. This is the first time the CMF and JGSDF have built bundles together in support of an Airborne exercise. Exercises like these enhance the U.S. and Japan’s ability to work alongside one another during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan)

