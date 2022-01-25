Building better bundles

A soldier from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force secures a bundle in support of exercise Airborne 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. Over the course of two days, the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Combat Mobility Flight and JGSDF built 100 bundles packed with wood to use during the airdrop portion of the exercise. Exercises like these enhance the U.S. and Japan’s ability to work together during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7609437
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-GS842-1138
|Resolution:
|5910x4024
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
