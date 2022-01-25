Building better bundles

Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force build a bundle in support of exercise Airborne 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. Over the course of two days, the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Combat Mobility Flight and JGSDF built 100 bundles packed with wood to use during the airdrop portion of the exercise. Exercises like these enhance the U.S. and Japan’s ability to work alongside one another during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan)

