Two bundles are organized for inspection in preparation for use during exercise Airborne 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. Riggers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Combat Mobility Flight checked the bundles to ensure they were secure for the airdrop portion of the exercise. Exercises like these allow U.S. and Japan forces to share best practices in preparation for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 22:11 Photo ID: 7609440 VIRIN: 230125-F-GS842-1205 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.77 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building better bundles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.