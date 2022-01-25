Two bundles are organized for inspection in preparation for use during exercise Airborne 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. Riggers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Combat Mobility Flight checked the bundles to ensure they were secure for the airdrop portion of the exercise. Exercises like these allow U.S. and Japan forces to share best practices in preparation for real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 22:11
|Photo ID:
|7609440
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-GS842-1205
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Building better bundles [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
