Building better bundles

A soldier from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force builds a bundle in support of exercise Airborne 2023 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. This is the first time JGSDF soldiers have built bundles alongside the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron's Combat Mobility Flight in the CMF warehouse. Exercises like these enhance the U.S. and Japan’s ability to work together during real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Doan)

