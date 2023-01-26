Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6]

    AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, listens to Lt. Col. Warren Carroll, assigned to the 93rd Bomb Squadron (BS), explain the Virtual in-Air Refueling Trainer (VRPT) during a base tour, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 26, 2023. The VRPT helps students in the B-52H Stratofortress Formal Training Unit (FTU) adapt more quickly to the rigors of flying the aircraft. The B-52 FTU is run via a Total Force Integration effort between the active-duty 11th BS and the Air Force Reserve 93rd BS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    This work, AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing

