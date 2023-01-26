AFGSC leadership visits Barksdale Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, listens to Lt. Col. Warren Carroll, assigned to the 93rd Bomb Squadron (BS), explain the Virtual in-Air Refueling Trainer (VRPT) during a base tour, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 26, 2023. The VRPT helps students in the B-52H Stratofortress Formal Training Unit (FTU) adapt more quickly to the rigors of flying the aircraft. The B-52 FTU is run via a Total Force Integration effort between the active-duty 11th BS and the Air Force Reserve 93rd BS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 14:03
|Photo ID:
|7608721
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-YH293-1177
|Resolution:
|4984x3322
|Size:
|920.99 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
AFGSC leadership tours Barksdale Air Force Base
