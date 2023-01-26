AFGSC leadership tours Barksdale Air Force Base

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, listens to Lt. Col. Warren Carroll, assigned to the 93rd Bomb Squadron (BS), explain the Virtual in-Air Refueling Trainer (VRPT) during a base tour, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 26, 2023. The VRPT helps students in the B-52H Stratofortress Formal Training Unit (FTU) adapt more quickly to the rigors of flying the aircraft. The B-52 FTU is run via a Total Force Integration effort between the active-duty 11th BS and the Air Force Reserve 93rd BS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. –

The Air Force Global Strike Command leadership team visited the base, Jan 26 and 27.



Air Force Global Strike Command commander, Gen. Thomas Bussiere and his spouse, Barbara, along with AFGSC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith and her spouse, Derek, spent two days meeting the people and learning the processes that make Barksdale go.



Bussiere assumed command of AFGSC on Dec. 7, becoming the newest leader of the organization responsible for the nation's only intercontinental ballistic missile and strategic bomber forces.



The base visit focused on Bussiere’s top priorities, people and mission. The command team immersed with Airmen from the 2nd Maintenance Group, 2nd Medical Group, 2nd Mission Support Group, and the 307th Bomb Squadron.



“The people here make our global strike mission possible,” said Bussiere. “Each group, each squadron and each person are vital and play an important part.”



Additionally, the team met individuals at the Child Development Center, attended resiliency briefs, and Barbara Bussiere and Derek Smith hosted a key spouse round table to discuss current topics and concerns.



“Everyone here is working together to take care of our military members and our families,” said Smith. “We wanted to take the time to get to know them and ensure they’re getting the support they need.”



These visits bridge the gap between senior leaders and junior Airmen. They provide a deeper understanding of how each member comes together to accomplish mission operations.



“I have so much appreciation for all of the hard work and dedication our Airmen put in every day,” said Bussiere. “It takes the whole team to compete and win and I know these Airmen are always ready.”